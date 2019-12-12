Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas happening this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas will take place on Saturday, December 14.
The concert of holiday music begins at 3:00 p.m. inside Westgate Mall near the northeast mall entrance.
The concert features tuba and euphonium players of all ages throughout the Texas Panhandle, south plains and eastern New Mexico.
The annual festival is dedicated to the holiday and to performers and teachers of the tuba.
There is no charge to enjoy the concert.
