Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas happening this Saturday

Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas happening this Saturday
Tuba performers practicing for TubaChristmas 2019 (Source: Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas 2019)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 12, 2019 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 10:31 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas will take place on Saturday, December 14.

The concert of holiday music begins at 3:00 p.m. inside Westgate Mall near the northeast mall entrance.

The concert features tuba and euphonium players of all ages throughout the Texas Panhandle, south plains and eastern New Mexico.

The annual festival is dedicated to the holiday and to performers and teachers of the tuba.

There is no charge to enjoy the concert.

Posted by TubaChristmas - Texas Panhandle on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.