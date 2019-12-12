Stranded family begins new chapter of life thanks to the generosity of Amarillo

“I am so thankful and grateful for Amarillo, I love this city,” said Jennifer. “Thank you so much for everything you guys have done for us. You guys have been nothing but wonderful to us and made us feel welcomed with open arms. I just wanna say, continue to do that and there will be hope out there for everybody else. God works in mysterious ways and He put all these people on our path for a reason. The hospitality that Amarillo shows is amazing, something that you would see in a movie and not expect in real life. The way it is here, is the way the whole world should be."