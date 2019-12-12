Llano Cemetary hosting wreath laying event to honor fallen veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetary is taking part in National Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths in honor of fallen veterans.
The event will take place on Saturday, December 14 at the Field of valor in Llano Cemetery East.
A brief remembrance service will be held at 11:00 a.m. The service will be followed by volunteers placing wreaths on the grave sites of veterans.
The event is free and open to the public.
Last year, nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country to honor the service and sacrifice made by these veterans.
