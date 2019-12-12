Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in a U.S. prison after he was convicted of sharing online messages promoting terrorism and lying to investigators. Federal prosecutors in Dallas on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim. He was convicted in May on eight counts related to social media and supporting terrorism. According to evidence presented at his trial, Rahim moderated a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters for the Islamic State group. He is said to have used a push-to-talk direct messaging application to promote violence in the name of IS.