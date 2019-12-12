Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL plans a hard look at the pass interference rules adjustment instituted this season. There has been concern and controversy over coaches challenges and video reviews of pass interference. The change was for the 2019 season only and the 32 team owners would have to ratify it again for it to be continued. Thus far inconsistencies in how the penalties are being called and with decisions made after video reviews have plagued the system. NFL owners have met in the Dallas area.