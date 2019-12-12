Health cares in Amarillo already seeing a spike in flu cases

“To expedite, you know, care for patients. We want to make sure we’re providing the best care in the most efficient manner. So since we already see the spike and our testing is positive, we’ve transitioned to a no testing policy at the moment or procedure, where if you come in and you have all the symptoms for flu. You’ve got a cough, you’ve got body aches, muscle aches, fatigue fevers, and chills, you’ve got the flu clinically. We don’t have to have a test to diagnose that,” said Poage.