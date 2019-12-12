Boys Ranch welcomes public to view Christmas decor

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch invites the public to view the Christmas lights and decor on Saturday, December 14.
As part of a decade-long tradition, the students living at Boys Ranch decorate their homes with colorful lights and decorations.
At 7:00 p.m., a group of alumni from the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Alumni Association will view each decorated home and judge them by aesthetics and overall creativity.
The public can drive through the campus to view the decorations from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Boys Ranch headquarters will be open to guests, serving coffee, hot cocoa and other snacks.
