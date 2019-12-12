Authorities searching for man wanted for choking family member, weapon charges

By Vanessa Garcia | December 12, 2019 at 8:42 AM CST - Updated December 12 at 8:42 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help locating a man wanted on charges for choking a family member and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Authorities said 40-year-old Josh Randall Oakley is wanted out of Potter County for bond surrenders for assault of a family or household member impeding breath or circulation and aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon charges.

Oakley is also wanted out of Randall County for bond surrender for a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He is described as being 6-feet-3 inches, weighing 190 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

