Amarillo College becomes drop off site for Storybridge project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is now an official drop off location for the Storybridge project.
According to a news release, Storybridge is an Amarillo non-profit that provides free access to quality, age-appropriate books.
The Storybridge collection box at Amarillo College is just outside of Becky Easton’s office, which is in suite 404 of Parcells Hall on the Washington Street Campus. Easton is the dean of liberal arts at Amarillo College who has a passion and interest in the spread of literacy.
“Building literacy in the youngest members of our community is a gift that will last them all their lives,” said Easton. “Of course, their chances of success when they come to AC as students will be greater, too.”
Easton is overseeing Amarillo College’s collection site and plans to take the books from the box to Storybridge each month.
