Water main break on intersection of Bell St. and Plains Blvd.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents and businesses around the intersection of Bell and Plains in Amarillo were impacted by a water main break that happened Monday.
Water main breaks occur quite often in the Amarillo area, but this incident left many residents and surrounding businesses without water for an extended period of time.
“Usually, the main breaks happen in one or two ways. It’s either a contractor drilling into the mains or just aging infrastructure, and we do have a water main breaks throughout the year, usually probably average two or three a week,” said Jonathan Gresham, director of Utilities.
As a result, many surrounding residents and businesses were impacted.
“During a main break, you’re going to see water running down the street,” said Gresham. “The main water system is a closed system, so when the main break is hit, it’s under pressure, so that water is going to come out and surface through the streets.”
The problem is currently being rectified, and most residents should have their water turned back on.
The only remaining surrounding business that is still impacted is the Goodwill located on Bell St., as they are expected to be without water until 10:00 p.m. tonight.
As repairs continue, traffic is also being affected as some lanes are still closed, and city officials are asking drivers to be cautious around this area, as roads will be closed for about a week.
