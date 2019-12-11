Voting starts today for People’s Choice for horse statues at Center City

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voting starts today for people’s choice of Center City’s decorated horse statues.
Center City of Amarillo & the American Quarter Horse Association invited Hoof Prints horse owners to decorate their horse for the holidays.
The deadline to enter was Tuesday, Dec. 10, and voting begins today. Winners will receive a prize for the most votes, with voting ending Dec. 16.
You can vote for your favorite Hoof Prints horse decked out for Christmas.
