90th Charles Goodnight Wreath laying ceremony this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to help commemorate the 90th anniversary of the death of Col. Charles Goodnight.
A wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3:00 p.m. in the Goodnight Cemetery located in Goodnight, Texas, approximately twelve miles east of Claude, Texas.
In addition to the wreath ceremony, there will be a short prayer service, hymn signing, and eulogy recognizing the legendary cowman.
A reception will follow after the service inside the J. Evetts Haley Visitor building on the grounds of the goodnight Historical Center.
The GHC is on the Southside of Highway 287 near Goodnight, Texas.
The event is under the direction of the Armstrong County Museum and the Charles Goodnight Historical Center.
Goodnight and his wife, Mary Ann, are considered the first permanent settlers of the Texas Panhandle.
The Goodnights, in partnership with John and Cornelia Adair, established the JA Ranch in part of the Palo Duro Canyon in 1876.
The JA Ranch has been in continuous operation since its founding.
It is free, and all are invited to attend.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.