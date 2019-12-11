Texas veteran turns to Borger for help after service

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A veteran fell on hard times when returning to Texas after his service and determined the Panhandle was the place to be to get back on his feet.
“I was on the streets for three and a half months and living under an overpass for a couple of weeks,” said Justin Fairchild, veteran.
As a veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq, he says he fell on some hard times while living in Corpus Christi.
However, his long-time best friend, who lives in Fritch, told him to move to Borger.
“I basically got in my car with the bag of clothes that I had and 50 bucks in cash and came on up here. He said this is a smaller, tight-knit community with better help if you need it. Because in a larger city you kind of fall in just as a number or a case number not as a face to face or more personal level like it is in a small town like this,” said Fairchild.
The American Legion Auxiliary has given Fairchild clothes and a place to sleep much like they've helped many other veterans over the years.
“There’s over 1,200 veterans that live in the Hutchinson county area, and we are open to any of those and their families to come and get help and get support. Sometimes you need someone to talk to, you know somebody that understands,” said Neva Gage, president of Hutchinson county, American Legion Auxiliary.
The Auxiliary says it's the only service currently in Borger that helps veterans.
“In the last year, we’ve helped over one hundred people with their finical needs. Over 250 veterans, we’ve helped them with their paperwork. I mean, it’s just a little thing, but the government red tape sometimes is hard to maneuver, but we can put people in the right place,” said Gage.
With plans to grow and even create a garden to help feed veterans and their families, the Auxiliary is prepared to help in any way it can.
“The American Legion here they don’t even know me, they’ve already opened up to me and helped me more than I ever imagined anyone could,” said Fairchild.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.