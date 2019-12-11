Police identify man killed in fight near schools, 1 arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning after a man died Tuesday afternoon due to a fight near Amarillo schools.
About 1:48 p.m. yesterday, police officers responded to the 900 block of Birmingham on shots fired.
When they arrived, they discovered that three people had gotten into a fight.
The APD said 36-year-old Adam Tuey had been shot and died at the scene of the incident.
Police arrested 43-year-old Antonio Ascensio on felon in a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and an unrelated warrant. He was booked into the Potter County jail.
While searching for the suspect, three nearby Amarillo Independent School District schools were placed on lockout for safety measures, but no threats were made.
An autopsy was ordered and the next-of-kin was notified.
The incident remains under investigation.
