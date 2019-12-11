Police asking for information after man found dead lying outside of Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help in their homicide investigation after a man was found dead lying on the ground at a home on Monday.
Earlier this week, officers responded to the 900 block of North Johnson Street and found 32-year-old Tomas Mateo dead outside of the home.
At first, officers thought the man had been shot but further investigation marked the cause of death as unknown.
The death was being investigated as a suspicious death but officials have changed it into a homicide case.
The APD Homicide Unit is asking for any information that could lead to solving the case
If you have any information, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
