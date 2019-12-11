1 man dead after SUV strikes traffic pole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person is dead this morning in a one-vehicle wreck after speeding and striking a traffic pole in south Amarillo.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 1:46 a.m. on Wednesday, 22-year-old Makail Tropez-Price was traveling east on Olsen Boulevard at high speeds and lost control of his 2001 Dodge Durango.
Tropez-Price struck a curb on a traffic triangle and struck a traffic control pole.
The Durango continued eastbound before coming to a stop in the 2600 block of Paramount Street.
Tropez-Price died on the scene due to his injuries in the crash.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the wreck.
