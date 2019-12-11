Investigation underway after Wednesday morning drive-by in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating a drive-by that happened early Wednesday morning in north Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr said officers were called out about 4:17 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 24th Avenue after shots were fired.
The victim told police they heard the gunshots hitting their home and a car driving away from the residence.
The APD Crime Scene Investigation Unit is working the incident.
We will keep you updated with more details as the story develops.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.