Frank Philips College receives $274,000 grant from Texas Workforce

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Workforce (TWC) has awarded Frank Philips College a $274,761 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant.
TWC has awarded the college the grant to help the school purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in the petroleum refining and chemical products industry.
The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions to develop career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs.
TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson will be presenting the college the grant at 10:30 a.m., Dec. 12 Thursday at the Frank Philips College Center for Access and Innovation Building.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.