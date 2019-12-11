Family loses home and vehicle in Optima after house fire

OPTIMA, Texas (KFDA) - A family in Optima lost their home and a vehicle in a fire earlier today.
Just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon, fire crews responded to a house fire at 502 South Jefferson in Optima to find a home engulfed in flames.
According to the Fire Chief, Grant Wadley, the occupants of the home were inside at the time and were able to escape before the fire consumed the entire house.
Both adults, Deven Brewer and Rubye Adams, were treated and released at the scene by Guymon Paramedics for possible smoke inhalation.
The children were not injured.
Firefighters working together were able to control the fire within 20 minutes and protect a second house that was nearby.
Firefighters and units from Guymon, Optima, Hooker and Hardesty responded along with Guymon Paramedic unit.
Texas County Sheriff Deputies and Tri-County Electric also assisted at this fire.
The fire is under investigation, and the cause is currently unknown.
The estimated total loss of the home, contents and vehicles is estimated at $25,000.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.