Faith City Mission works out kinks at new facility to ensure area homeless have a comfortable holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Staff of Faith City Mission have taken the extra step to cater to their guests for their upcoming Christmas Outreach.
Faith City’s new facility recently hosted it’s first Thanksgiving Outreach and the rooms were filled with too many people.
There were almost 400 volunteers serving more than 300 guests that day, which made the outreach overwhelming for the homeless as they had their meal.
Faith City staff were prepared to experience the outreach as a trial and error, but they urged that their guests were a main priority.
“We knew there were gonna be a little kinks and we needed to work those out,” said Faith City Mission Executive Director Jena Taylor. “As it turned out, at this particular dinner, the ratio was almost one to one. The guests were feeling overwhelmed by so many volunteers and they’re skiddish anyway but we don’t wanna overwhelm our guests off the street.”
After staff noticed many of the homeless were nervous with the large crowd of volunteers, they decided to make changes to fulfill their mission.
“It was rough, we were all overwhelmed. It was so wild, yet festive, but it was still wild,” said Taylor. “My job on the earth is to serve them. To serve our guests, to feed them, clothe them, house them, preach the gospel to them, make sure they’re safe and that they feel loved. Our goal is them. Our goal for the volunteers is the second tier, it’s important but it’s not first tier.”
In order to help protect the guests for the upcoming Christmas Outreach, Faith City has capped volunteers to 100.
Taylor said the outreach theme this year is “joy” which will show the guests that they really are Faith City’s joy.
She added that Faith City loves it’s volunteers and asked they take advantage of many other opportunities to help throughout the year when volunteers are most scarce.
You can learn more about volunteering for Faith City Mission, here.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.