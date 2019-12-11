City of Amarillo hosting mobile health clinic on Thursday at Toot’n Totum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Public Health Department will host a mobile health clinic on Thursday.
The clinic will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m at the Toot’n Totum near 34th Avenue and South Osage Street.
The immunizations that will be available are flu, pneumococcal (pneumonia), MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), VAR (Varicella), Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough), HPV (human papillomavirus), meningitis, Hepatitis A and B and Twinrix (Hep A/B combo).
Immunizations are $14.85 per vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome, and you do not have to make an appointment.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.