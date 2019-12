Some of our area will see patchy fog this morning. If you encounter dense fog while driving, please slow down. Today is looking a bit warmer with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Expect increasing clouds & wind by late day. S/SW winds 15-25 with isolated gusts near 40mph possible. IF clouds flood into the area sooner than tonight then wind gusts will greatly be reduced. Tonight is looking mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.