AISD to build security fence around Palo Duro High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD’s school board recently approved for the purchase and installation of a security fence to go around the perimeter of Palo Duro High School.
They’re starting with Palo Duro because of security threats the school’s had earlier this year, but there are plans to install fencing at all four high schools in the district.
AISD’s Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Paul Bourquin said the fencing is just an added measure to protect students and staff against intruders.
“It’s going to allow us to secure the campus and prevent people from coming, just walking onto the campus and into the buildings,” he said. “And we currently have security procedures in place to protect our high schools, and this is going to be an added layer of protection for them.”
While they're beginning with high schools, they will eventually look at doing the same for the middle schools in the district.
“We’re going to evaluate those as well to see if there were some that need the fencing to allow student movement to improve the security of those campuses as well,” said Bourquin.
Amarillo ISD said the fencing that will go up around the high schools will look much similar to the fencing that’s already up here at Dick Bivins Stadium.
“It’s going to be a nice high quality fencing that’s going to look nice,” said Bourquin.
The Potter County Constable who serves Precinct 4 where Palo Duro is located said she thinks it’s a good idea, given incidents like a bomb threat earlier this year and a recent lockdown.
“That is a big major step and I think it’s good for the safety and security of the students that’s currently there based on some activities that have been occurring throughout the year,” said Potter Co. Constable Precinct 4 Idella Jackson.
However as a parent, she hopes the school district will fully explain the reason behind the fencing to the community.
“I feel that if the school board would address the issue with the community and explain to them why they’re doing what they’re doing, I think the community would have a better understanding,” said Jackson. “So they can understand that it’s not to punish the kids and for the kids to feel that they’re in an incarcerated environment. Just so they can understand this is for your safety, it doesn’t have anything to do with you, it’s the elements around you and what’s going on there to ensure your safety.”
AISD said according to the contract for the security fence, it will be installed within 140 days and started as soon as possible.
