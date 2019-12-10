Lockout on Amarillo schools lifted after police investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The lockout on Amarillo schools have been lifted after a police investigation continues.
According to the Amarillo Independent School District, the three schools were placed on a 45-minute lockout this afternoon.
That lockout has since been lifted by Amarillo Police Department. However, the incident did not directly involve the schools.
During the lockout, the outside doors were locked, and students were safe inside while classes continued.
Details are limited at this time, but we will keep you up to date as this develops.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.