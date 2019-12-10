President Donald Trump’s former chief physician filed for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -President Donald Trump’s former chief physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, filed on Monday to run for Congressman Mac Thornberry’s seat.
According to CNN, Jackson filed his paperwork at the Republican Party of Texas’s headquarters in Austin.
The move comes after Jackon’s retirement from the Navy last week as the Defense Department’s Inspector General continues to investigate allegations that he was periodically intoxicated and mishandled prescription drugs.
A Texas native, Jackson is running as a Republican in the 13th District, which opened after Rep. Mac Thornberry announced his retirement in September.
