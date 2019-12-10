Person killed in fight near Amarillo schools, investigation underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an incident that happened near some area schools this afternoon.
Around 1:48 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Birmingham for shots fired.
When they arrived, officers discovered there had been a fight. One person was injured in the fight and later died.
Police say officers located a person of interest in the case.
Some schools in the area were placed on lockout while police investigated the situation. The lockout has now been lifted.
The Amarillo Police Department Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation units are still on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.