Murder trial for Dalhart woman accused of killing father begins today

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The murder trial for a Dalhart woman accused of killing her 65-year-old father and hiding his body in an incinerator begins today.
Camilla Frazier-Tidrow is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of her father, Joel Frazier.
Frazier went missing in the summer of 2017 and his body was found at a Dalhart meat processing plant in November of 2017.
A jury was chosen for her trial yesterday afternoon.
Frazier-Tidrow is being represented by a court appointed attorney, Joe Marr Wilson, whose office is in Amarillo.
Judge Enns will hear the trial in the 69th District Court at Frank Phillips College Rahll Campus.
NewsChannel 10′s Arianna Martinez is covering the trial today and will keep you updated.
