Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are looking to turn the page quickly after following their big win against New England with a lopsided loss to Denver this weekend. They'll need to put that 38-24 defeat far behind as they take on the Tennessee Titans for the top spot in they AFC South. Houston's loss to the Broncos left it in a tie with the Titans for first place in the division with both meetings with them coming in the final three weeks of the season.