Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he wasn't surprised to read about allegations that the 2017 Houston Astros stole signs en route to a World Series championship. Girardi was fired after New York lost to the Astros in that year's AL Championship Series. Houston won the best-of-seven set with four victories at home. Ex-Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic last month that Houston used outfield cameras and a garbage can in the dugout tunnel to steal signs. Major League Baseball is investigating. Coaches, players and front office executives gathered at baseball's winter meetings are eager to hear MLB's findings.
HOUSTON (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings to a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets. The game was tied when Russell Westbrook drove into the lane for a layup that put Houston on top with one second to go. After a timeout, Cory Joseph's inbounded the ball to Bjelica and his 3-pointer swished through the net to give the Kings the win and send the entire bench onto the court to celebrate.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are looking to turn the page quickly after following their big win against New England with a lopsided loss to Denver this weekend. They'll need to put that 38-24 defeat far behind as they take on the Tennessee Titans for the top spot in they AFC South. Houston's loss to the Broncos left it in a tie with the Titans for first place in the division with both meetings with them coming in the final three weeks of the season.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have waived struggling kicker Brett Maher and replaced him with eight-year veteran Kai Forbath. Maher is the only kicker in NFL history with three field goals of at least 60 yards. But the Cowboys couldn't count on him for the shorter ones that are often more critical. It's the second time Forbath has replaced a struggling kicker midseason. The 32-year-old did it with Minnesota in 2016. Forbath took over for Blair Walsh and made all 15 field goals that season.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 18 Butler visits No. 11 Baylor this week in the marquee matchup involving college hoops teams. The Bulldogs have ripped off nine straight wins to start the season while the Bears are coming off a win over Arizona. It's a quiet week in the Top 25 as most schools have finals, but action heats up again on Saturday. No. 10 Oregon heads to fifth-ranked Michigan, No. 13 Memphis visits No. 19 Tennessee and sixth-ranked Gonzaga faces the No. 15 Wildcats.
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets won't get a do-over after officials wrongly disallowed a slam dunk by James Harden in a double-overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The NBA has denied the Rockets' protest of last Tuesday's game, which the Spurs won 135-133. A successful protest would result in part of the game being replayed. The league said it has disciplined the officials who got the call wrong and botched the aftermath by not allowing Houston to challenge the ruling.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — University of Texas regents have approved a new Longhorns product licensing management agreement that will be worth nearly $100 million for the school. The contract with Collegiate Licensing Company re-partners Texas with the company that helped it become a licensing juggernaut starting in the late 1990s. Texas had allowed its previous contract with CLC to expire in 2016 in order to save costs and move licensing efforts in house. The new deal runs through June 2032.