Fire that left Amarillo family without home ruled arson, investigation underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A multi-structure fire that left one family without a home has been ruled arson.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in the arson investigation of a fire that happened last week on South Apache.
The fire damaged several structures, including the home of one Amarillo family. That family lost their home, pets and belongings in the fire.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled this fire as arson and is asking for anyone with information to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects involved, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
