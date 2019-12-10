Fight hunger with the gift of a High Plains Food Bank Christmas ornament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -So far, the High Plains Food Bank has been able to reach 80.37 percent of their goal for the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive.
For those who would like to help thousands of food insecure families across the Texas Panhandle, there is a great way you can still give back for the holidays.
The HPFB has brought back their Christmas ornament fundraiser, with a new look.
Santa is pictured on the ornament card holding a bag of food to show how fighting hunger is a great way to pay it forward during the holidays.
Last year, the community raised more than $68,000 through the ornaments but this year, the HPFB is aiming for $80,000.
“It’s a great way to help us close the gap on our goal and also help us out through the holiday season,” said High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson. “For us, it’s a 12 month out of the year operation. Hunger doesn’t take a holiday, hunger doesn’t take a break, it’s continuously there. So we have to continuously be there to help to begin to meet the need.”
If you would like to receive an ornament, you can give a $20 or more donation to the food bank and even donate in honor of family, friends or other loved ones in lieu of a gift.
“The Texas Panhandle is probably the most generous place in all the country,” said Wilson. “Everyone steps up and helps their neighbors when they see a need.”
If you aren’t able to come to the HPFB, you can still donate online and receive your ornament.
