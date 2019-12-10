Crews working to repair water main break at Bell Street and Plains Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to repair a water main break that happened near the intersection of Bell Street and Plains Boulevard.
According to the City of Amarillo, a 12-inch water main was damaged in the area. Customers in the area will be without water for the next 10 to 12 hours while repairs are made.
Those customers affected will be the 1500 to 1900 blocks of Bell Street.
Traffic in the area will be reduced down to one lane in each direction until the repairs are finished.
Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling through the construction area.
