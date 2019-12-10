Amarillo Fire Department may conduct prescribed burn at training facility today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department may conduct a prescribed burn at the Amarillo Fire Department Training Facility today.
The facility is located just east of the Rick Husband International Airport.
According to the Amarillo Fire Department, the burn relies on several factors, such as wind speed and relative humidity.
This burn is part of the Wildland Firefighting training class at the Amarillo Fire Department.
If the burn happens, you may see a significant amount of smoke in east Amarillo.
