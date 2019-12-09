Vehicle rollover kills 1 teen, another teen sustains life-threatening injuries, driver in custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One teenager has died and another is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after an overnight accident.
Around 2:24 a.m. Sunday, Amarillo police officers were dispatched to a major crash at SE 27th Ave. and S Arthur.
Officers found a Chevy Equinox driven by 16 year old male had been driving on S Arthur at a high rate of speed.
He lost control of his vehicle, jumped a curb, struck a fence, rolled the car, and then struck a house and a parked truck. He then fled the scene on foot.
Two back seat passengers, a male, age 14 and another male age 16, were transported to the hospital after sustaining life-threatening injuries. The 14 year old later died of injuries he received in the collision.
Two other passengers were uninjured in the crash.
Justice of the Peace Thomas Jones has ordered an autopsy.
The juvenile male driver was later found and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains for Accident causing Death and Accident causing serious bodily injury.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.
Source: Amarillo Police Department
