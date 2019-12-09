Randall County Sheriff not seeking re-election in 2020

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election for the office of Sheriff of Randall County,” said Sherrif Richardson. “It has been a great honor to serve at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for 45 years with the last 20 years as your sheriff. I have strived to serve the citizens of Randall County with vision, humble dignity, and professionalism all these years, but know it is time to turn the reins over to someone else.”