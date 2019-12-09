Randall County Sheriff not seeking re-election in 2020

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2020.
Around 3:00 p.m. today, Sheriff Joel W. Richardson made the announcement, saying it is time to turn the reins over to someone else.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided not to seek re-election for the office of Sheriff of Randall County,” said Sherrif Richardson. “It has been a great honor to serve at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office for 45 years with the last 20 years as your sheriff. I have strived to serve the citizens of Randall County with vision, humble dignity, and professionalism all these years, but know it is time to turn the reins over to someone else.”
Sheriff Richardson has put his support for Chris Forbis, who has been serving as Captain of Enforcement Division at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
He has also announced he would serve as Captain Forbis’ campaign treasurer for the 2020 election.
“I have enjoyed serving the people of Texas on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for the last 12 and a half years and as the Presiding Officer for the past eight and a half years,” said Sheriff Richardson. "I appreciate the confidence of Governor Greg Abbott as he has now appointed me to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles board. "
Sheriff Richardson will continue to serve on the board and as Sheriff until Dec. 31, 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.