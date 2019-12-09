1 person dead after Sunday morning rollover near Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One person from Pampa is dead after a Sunday morning rollover in Gray County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said about 5:52 a.m. yesterday, 22-year-old Schuyler Gonzales was traveling south on State Highway 70 in a 2010 Jeep Cherokee, about two miles north of Pampa.
Officials said the Jeep veered across the northbound lanes and into a barrow ditch.
It then continued until it struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Gonzales was pronounced dead on the scene.
