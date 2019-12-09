1 person dead after Sunday morning rollover near Pampa

By Vanessa Garcia | December 9, 2019 at 6:32 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 6:32 AM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - One person from Pampa is dead after a Sunday morning rollover in Gray County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said about 5:52 a.m. yesterday, 22-year-old Schuyler Gonzales was traveling south on State Highway 70 in a 2010 Jeep Cherokee, about two miles north of Pampa.

Officials said the Jeep veered across the northbound lanes and into a barrow ditch.

It then continued until it struck a culvert, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

Gonzales was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Gonzales was pronounced dead on the scene.

