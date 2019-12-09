Local church collecting formal wear for Night to Shine 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Members of The Loft Church in Amarillo need your help hosting the sixth annual Night to Shine prom next year for teens and adults with special needs.
Night to Shine is a formal event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by hundreds of churches across the country.
Here in Amarillo, a group from The Loft Church is spearheading the event in it’s sixth year.
In different locations around town, they’re collecting formal wear for the guests of honor to choose from in a special boutique just for them.
“Dresses and also nice clothes for the women and then pants and shirts and suits and tuxes, ties, belts, shoes for the men,” said Event Coordinator Hannah Crites. “And then we have a handful of days in January where they can come shop and pick something out to wear at no cost so that they have something special to wear to their prom.”
The Night to Shine event will be on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there are a multitude of volunteer opportunities you can register for now.
“Each one of our guests is paired with a buddy volunteer. When they get there that buddy’s job is to make sure that they just have the time of their life,” said Crites. “We have a glam room where ladies can get their hair and makeup touched up and where men can get their shoes shined. All of our guests get to take a limo ride, when they get out of the limo there’s a red carpet lined with people cheering for them and welcoming them to the event.”
“We have the respite room where the caretakers and the parents of our guests get to go and hang out and we would like to see a church or an organization take and oversee that room,” said Publicist for the event Lela Bigham. “So that they can get loved on, that they can maybe get massages, that they can get a time where their cup is refueled and get to see their loved one enjoy the event.”
There’s also a need for local businesses and donors to help sponsor the event.
“We’re still needing the donors and we’re still needing the funds to help us do this. Even though it’s through Tim Tebow Foundation, we do not get money from the Tim Tebow Foundation, unless we request it,” said Sponsorship Coordinator for the event Jessica Needham. “And so this is all a locally sponsored event and we would love to have this community come in and help this part of our community that doesn’t get as much support as others.”
Formal wear can be donated at Rick Lovelady Carpets, The Curious Loft and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in Canyon.
The Loft Church will be accepting donations on Dec. 29 and Jan. 6.
“People with special needs are just an overlooked segment in our community. And so this event is to show them that they are important, that they are special, that they are loved by our Creator and they’re loved by us.” said Crites.
