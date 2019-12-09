Jury selection begins today for Dalhart woman accused of killing father

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Jury selection begins today for a Dalhart woman accused of killing her father in 2017.
Camilla Frazier-Tidrow was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in October of 2017 in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier.
He went missing in July of 2017 and his remains were found a couple months later in an incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant during the fall season.
Along with Frazier-Tidrow, Kory Tidrow was arrested on a murder charge and was found guilty in October of 2019. He was sentenced to spend life in prison.
Benjamin Buck was also arrested and is serving five years in prison in connection to the death.
