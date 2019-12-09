Jury selection begins today for Dalhart woman accused of killing father

Jury selection begins today for Dalhart woman accused of killing father
Camilla Frazier-Tidrow / Source: Dallam-Hartley County Jail
By Vanessa Garcia | December 9, 2019 at 10:27 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 10:27 AM

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Jury selection begins today for a Dalhart woman accused of killing her father in 2017.

Camilla Frazier-Tidrow was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in October of 2017 in the death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier.

He went missing in July of 2017 and his remains were found a couple months later in an incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant during the fall season.

Along with Frazier-Tidrow, Kory Tidrow was arrested on a murder charge and was found guilty in October of 2019. He was sentenced to spend life in prison.

Kory Tidrow, charged with first degree murder (Source: Dallam-Hartley County Jail)
Kory Tidrow, charged with first degree murder (Source: Dallam-Hartley County Jail) (Source: Dallam-Hartley County Jail)

Benjamin Buck was also arrested and is serving five years in prison in connection to the death.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.