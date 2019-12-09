2 dead after shooting outside Pizza Hut in Tucumcari over the weekend

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police and the Tucumcari Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting at a Tucumcari Pizza Hut that happened over the weekend.
Around 9:13 p.m. on Friday, December 6, officers with the Tucumcari Police Department responded to a shooting at a Pizza Hut located at 2402 South 1st Street.
When officers arrived, they found two men outside near the building. One of the men had died and the other had been critically wounded.
During an investigation, police learned Jimmy Chavez was confronted by 23-year-old Flip Anaya inside the Pizza Hut. As the two left the restaurant, police say Anaya shot Chavez.
Chavez was pronounced dead on the scene.
As police arrived at the Pizza Hut, Anaya shot himself in the head. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo where he later died of his injuries.
