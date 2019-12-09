Chick-fil-A offering free sandwiches to early Angel Tree deliveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chick-fil-A and the Salvation Army are teaming up to ensure that needy kids wake up to a wonderful gift on Christmas morning.
As the Salvation Army Angel Tree Project comes to a grand conclusion before Distribution Day on Dec. 19, sponsors of angels are encouraged to return their gifts to Westgate Mall as soon as possible.
Chick-fil-A has agreed to get involved by offering a free chicken sandwich to all the first 200 angels that are delivered to The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree headquarters at the Mall between Dec. 9 through the 12.
The Chick-fil-A Cow will be at the Angel Tree on Monday, Dec. 9, from 10:30 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. and Moises Hernandez owner/operator at Chick-fil-A Westgate Mall, and his team will begin providing the free sandwiches Monday morning from his restaurant.
“I love the Angel Tree program, and I am thankful for the work The Salvation Army does to provide for the needs in our community and to add joy to the children’s lives. Our team always enjoys shopping for Angel Tree gifts, and we are also honored to be able to support the Salvation Army in this way,” said Hernandez. “By encouraging everyone to return their gifts early.”
The last day that The Salvation Army will receive gifts at the Angel Tree is Dec. 15 by 8:00 p.m.
