Authorities investigating homicide in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are investigating a homicide Monday morning in north Amarillo.
The Amarillo Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit is looking into a homicide in the area of Northeast 9th Avenue and North Johnson Street, which is near East Amarillo Boulevard.
Officials have set up crime scene tape to block off the area.
Details are limited at this time, but crews with NewsChannel 10 are on scene right now.
