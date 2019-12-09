Armstrong County Commissioners Court asks for resignation of county sheriff

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Armstrong County Commissioners Court asked for the resignation of Sheriff Fleta Barnett today.
According to Armstrong County Judge Hugh Reed, Sheriff Barnett has not attended work since June 28 following a workman’s compensation claim.
The claim states Sheriff Barnett was injured on the job while booking an inmate earlier that month.
According to Judge Reed, the sheriff was asked to provide her resignation to the court by no later than January 13.
Currently, in Sheriff Barnett’s absence, the office is manned by one chief deputy, one full-time deputy and one part-time deputy.
Sheriff Barnett will have been in office three years this coming January.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.