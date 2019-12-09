Amarilloans show love for their city in ‘Little Amarillo’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo locals wrote, recorded and shot video for a song that shows their love for the yellow city.
“Little Amarillo” is by J PESO and features Jade Ramos.
The video was shot all around Amarillo, showing famous landmarks and popular destinations such as downtown Amarillo, murals, Cadillac Ranch, the Big Texan and Wonderland.
With the Amarillo sun in the background, the artists sing about their love for their city.
Check out the music video here:
