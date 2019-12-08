Weather Outlook: A warmer Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sunday is looking a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with increasing winds.
West winds 20-30 with gusts near 40mph possible.
Monday is looking much cooler as a cold front blows through the area.
