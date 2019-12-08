Local students get to ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ at Walmart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of kids from River Road and Bushland ISD had the chance to ‘Shop with a Sheriff’ at Walmart on I-40 Saturday morning.
The Potter County Sheriff's Office applied for a grant with the Walmart Foundation to take local students on a holiday shopping spree this year.
“We applied for that grant, we got that. We contacted our SRO’s that work in our schools to help us find kids that might need a little extra help for the Christmas holiday,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. “And so with them and their counselors at the schools, we were able to come up with about 20 kids and so today we’re getting to go out and go shop with these kiddos.”
Each kid got a $150 gift card to spend $100 on clothes and $50 on a new toy.
“There’s a lot of kids in our school district that maybe their families don’t make as much money as other school districts,” said School Resource Officer at River Road ISD Justin Sirmon. “And so we would try to pick some kids that are some good kids that maybe they struggle a little bit financially.”
“A lot of the families we asked, that we offered this to, they didn’t really want to accept it because they didn’t want a hand out, but they also wanted to help their kids. So it was really a good opportunity to build those relationships with the kids,” said Sirmon.
The officers said they enjoy getting to put smiles on their faces and seeing how grateful they are.
“You get to see them wear the clothes to school, they talk about it with their friends and it’s really a good opportunity for us to build those relationships,” said Sirmon.
Following the shopping trip, the officers took the kids to McDonald's for a free meal.
Sheriff Thomas said he was surprised at the turnout and hopes they can serve more local children in the future.
“I mean look at the guys behind me that came from our office that are giving up their Saturday morning to come out and do this. They didn’t have to come,” he said. “We encouraged them to come and we didn’t think we would have but maybe 10 or so and I’ve got about 20 to 25 people here that want to come out here and help. A lot of them brought their families to come out and help and so that’s just the spirit of this time of year.”
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.