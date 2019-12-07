Police: Store employee shoots 2 suspects in attempted robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two suspects were taken to a local hospital after trying to rob a store near northeast of downtown Amarillo.
Just before 9:00 p.m., officers were called to a store in the area of Northeast 24th and North Wilson Street on a store robbery.
When officers arrived, they found there were two subjects who had been shot. Both were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Upon further investigation, officers learned the two wounded subjects had entered the store with a shotgun and threatened to rob the store employee.
However, the store employee was also armed and shot the two suspects. The store employee was not injured.
The Amarillo Police Department is still investigating this case.
