Locally owned businesses in Canyon see growth during Holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There has been tremendous growth in Canyon over the years, and now for the holidays, the City of Canyon is noticing the impact on local businesses.
One of the significant holiday events that are helping locally owned businesses is, ‘Canyon’s Eat, Drink and Shop local.’
The event is a place where customers can be entered into a drawing for a chance to win up to $1,000 in Visa gift cards just by shopping locally at one of the retail stores or restaurants.
“We need to keep business in Canyon, and Canyon has grown tremendously. Comparing our tickets, our entries for this year, we have so many more at this time than we did last year,” said Canyon Chamber of Commerce Executive Administrator, Elizabeth Carlson.
Each Friday in December, the Chamber of Commerce draws one winner for a Visa card of $250 and announces it on Facebook to help promote and give an extra incentive to shop locally.
“A lot of these local businesses, in turn, support the community. A lot of them are our Main Street sponsors. They help us put on the events. They volunteer at our events. And so it is just essential to support the local businesses and the people here in Canyon,” said Canyon Main Street Program Coordinator Kristie Patterson.
Locally owned businesses, along with Canyon Chamber of Commerce, Canyon Main Street, and the Canyon Lion’s Club are helping kick-off Christmas in Canyon with a long list of activities for all ages.
“We do activities on the Square starting at four. We’ll have Santa down on the Square, and you can sit with Santa and have hot cocoa. At 6:30 p.m., we have the Canyon Lights Parade,” said Carlson.
Following the Parade will be the Lighting of the Christmas Tree with the Canyon ISD choirs along with different activities set-up for children.
Location of Parade: Starts at the First United Methodist Church/Happy State Bank. Parade will travel west on 4th Avenue towards the Downtown Canyon Square, turn south onto 15th Street, then continue east on 5th Avenue ending back at the First United Methodist Church/Happy State Bank.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.