Local volunteer fire departments in need of help

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some area volunteer fire departments require the community’s help over the holidays.
Multiple fire departments around the area say the issues they are dealing with are common and become more of a problem during this winter season.
“We’ve actually had a later fire season than usual with everything dry, and so, we still need donations such as food and water when we’re out on those calls, because sometimes it can last all night,” said Scott Price, captain of Channing Volunteer Fire Department.
The Panhandle area has seen more fires than usual this season because of the dry weather.
The result has caused many area volunteer fire departments to suffer from different challenges.
Some of these challenges include not having enough money to maintain fire trucks, running out of survival supplies while putting out large fires and having to work extremely long unpaid hours.
“It’s hard to come up with funds to get you through the end of the year, and if you have a major fire and something breaks down, you have to fix it, and it’s hard to come up with the funding to do that at times,” said Danny Sadler, EMS director and firefighter at Hartley Volunteer Fire Department.
Many fire departments are requesting clothing, food, water, and monetary donations to help them get through this tough time.
“If you have some money set aside, and you want to shoot some money our way for supplies, we are always in need of some funding,” said Sadler. “We’re never out of reasons to use donations, and it’s all for the good of the community. If your community has a volunteer fire department, they are probably experiencing the same struggles, and they could really use your help this season.”
