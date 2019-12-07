Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jermall Charlo has trouble getting the big names in boxing to fight him. They won't start lining up if Charlo delivers the powerful performance he promises Saturday. The undefeated middleweight champion defends his title against Dennis Hogan at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Charlo's last two fights have gone the distance. He wants the knockout this time and says he will stop Hogan. Hogan fell short while challenging for a title in his last fight. This time the Irish native, who now lives in Australia, has moved up in weight. He says his punches have more power. The bout will be televised by Showtime.