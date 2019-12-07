Aldridge, Spurs rally late to beat Kings 105-104 in OT

Kings: Joseph, who played for the Spurs from 2011-15, made his 12th start at point guard for Sacramento. Joseph had seven points and an assist in 38 minutes. … Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who was questionable with a bruised right knee, had nine points in 21 minutes. … Forward Marvin Bagley III missed his 20th straight game with a fractured right thumb. Bagley has not played since scoring 14 points in 28 minutes in the Kings’ season opener Oct. 23.