UAPB takes on UTEP

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Zavian Jackson have combined to score 37 percent of the team's points this season, including 46 percent of all Golden Lions scoring over the last five games.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.